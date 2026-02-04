Michigan leaders react to Trump suggesting feds get involved in Detroit's elections

State and local officials are weighing in after President Trump doubled down on comments this week that the federal government should take over federal elections in several Democratic-led cities, including Detroit.

Earlier this week, Mr. Trump suggested that Republicans should "nationalize" voting during a podcast interview.

On Tuesday, Mr. Trump expanded on the comment, saying, "If a state can't run an election, I think the people behind me should do something about it. Go to 2020 and look at the facts that are coming out rigged, crooked elections. If we have areas, take a look at Detroit, take a look at Pennsylvania, take a look at Philadelphia. You go take a look at Atlanta, look at some of the places. Horrible corruption on elections, and the federal government should not allow that. The federal government should get involved."

Trump's comments have sparked conversation among officials and political experts.

"Investigation after investigation after investigation has shown that the kind of widespread fraud that the president claims did not occur. The constitution is quite clear. That the electoral process is up to the states, and that is in plain language," said Dave Dulio, a political science professor at Oakland University.

Many of Michigan's Democrats have been pushing back at the president's comments.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who oversaw the 2020 and 2024 elections, spoke to CNN on Wednesday, saying in part, "This also feels like an effort to deter us from holding him accountable at the ballot box either this fall, in 2028, by suggesting falsely that the federal government should have any role or have any role overseeing elections. Elections are run by the states. We do it very well with integrity, securely and effectively, time and time again."

Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey said, "I must state what all Detroiters know to be true: Detroit has a history of fair and transparent election administration. Any move to take over Detroit elections would be partisan politics at its worst."

In a statement, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said, "Any attempt by the federal government to take over Michigan elections should be viewed as an attempt to take away Michiganders' constitutional right to vote. It won't happen on my watch."

Many of Michigan's Republicans have also responded to Mr. Trump's comments. Congressman Tom Barrett told CBS News Detroit that he does not support federalizing elections, but he supports serious election integrity reforms. Barrett was one of seven congresspeople to send a letter to Benson on Wednesday with their concerns.