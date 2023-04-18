Michigan lawmaker proposes hands-free driving bill

OAK PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It's Distracted Driving Awareness Month and AAA Michigan is reminding drivers to keep their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel.

Currently state law forbids texting while driving, but a new bill can make Michigan one of 26 states to go completely hands-free while behind the wheel.

In Michigan it's legal to talk on the phone while driving, but that may soon come to an end.

State Rep. Matt Koleszar introduced a bill to make handling mobile devices while driving a civil infraction punishable by a $100 fine plus 16 hours of community service.

A second offense calls for a $250 fine with 24 hours of community service. Three offenses within three years could get your license suspended for up to 90 days.

"Where you can not be using your cell phone while driving with an exception of any type of systems such as car play, also you can use, if you have a dashboard mount acceptable for single tap functions as well, which often works with GPS," Koleszar said. "Things like that, but currently in Michigan there's no law that stops you from being on social media or streaming videos while you are driving."

Koleszar says the legislation will help save lives.

"I've heard from numerous families from around this state telling me just absolutely heartbreaking stories about being killed by a distracted driver or we had one man who came into committee last week whose son was a distracted driver and died," Koleszar said. "It's just awful."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving claimed more than 3,500 lives in 2021.

The report also reveals it accounts for 80% of all collisions.

"Preprogram your navigation on your phone, if you're going to do that ahead of time," said AAA Michigan Traffic Safety Specialist Gary Bubar. "You can even put your phone on do not disturb, which means it won't ring at the time that it's set to that. As a passenger, again, don't interrupt the driver. Passengers are one of the top distractions for drivers. Let the driver drive. It can be complicated enough."

The Michigan House Transportation, Mobility and Infrastructure Committee will vote on the bill Wednesday.