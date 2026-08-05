Michigan hospitality industry group requests $3M in Pure Michigan funding to recoup wildfire smoke losses

The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association is requesting $3 million in Pure Michigan promotional funding from the state legislature to offset tourism losses due to Canadian wildfire smoke.

According to an analysis by the Anderson Economic Group, the smoke that shrouded Michigan in mid-July cost Michigan's economy more than $4 billion.

"Tourism was named in the report as one of the hardest hit sectors. We obviously can't control the weather, but we can control how much we spend on tourism marketing and how much we budget as a state," Jack Trebtoske, Director of Government Affairs for the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association, told CBS News Detroit.

Trebtoske testified before the Michigan House of Representatives last week to advocate for funding that would go toward a fall campaign.

"One solution is Pure Michigan, and that would go a long way into helping recoup some of those losses, but anything the state's willing to provide would be helpful," Trebtoske said.

Pure Michigan is funded through Michigan's general fund, determined during the annual state budgeting process. Due to budget shortfalls, this year's budget allocates only $9 million to the campaign, down from the $17 million it received last year.

Lawmakers questioned details of the request, with some underscoring the need to directly address wildfire smoke instead.

"To the $3 million ask to go to influencers — Pure Michigan and what have you — wouldn't those dollars be better spent for some sort of initiative to put the fires out in the first place?" Rep. Brad Paquette, R-Niles, said.

In his response, Trebtoske clarified that he doesn't want this money going strictly to influencers.

"I think hindsight's 20/20, and whatever we can do to get those fires out is helpful to our industry," Trebtoske said. "That being said, there are real economic damages from these fires that our businesses are struggling with, and so I don't want to say we can't do both."

Trebtoske said a variety of businesses were impacted, particularly those in destinations that see most of their visitors in the summer, such as Mackinac Island and small beach towns.

"Everything from the small mom and pop shops to big businesses like [Boyne Mountain Resorts]," Trebtoske said. "They were all affected. That's the thing about wildfire smoke — big, large, it doesn't discriminate."

The $3 million MRLA is seeking would have to be issued through a supplemental budget bill after undergoing the appropriations process.