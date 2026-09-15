Michigan's Home Heating Tax Credit deadline is near. Here's what to know.

Before you turn up the thermostat this winter, there's something you may want to check now.

Michigan's Home Heating Credit is designed to help low-income households offset some of the cost of keeping their homes warm. Both renters and homeowners can qualify.

In a statement earlier this month, acting Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Amy Epkey said, "This is a time-limited opportunity. If residents do not file by the end of September, they cannot claim the credit later. The Home Heating Credit helps families manage essential costs and can open the door to additional support. If you qualify, filing now is the best way to make sure you receive what you are eligible for."

Detroit nonprofit organization Accounting Aid Society says the program can also help seniors, people with disabilities and families with young children.

"The cost of heating was taking a substantial amount of resources from low-income families. So, the target group is low-income families, the target group is to help them reserve more of their income for other things," said Priscilla Perkins, president and CEO of the Accounting Aid Society.

Last year, the average qualifying household received about $171, which Perkins says can make a real difference for a family's budget.

"A hundred and seventy-one dollars would buy a lot of school supplies at this time, clothing for kids. I know there are a lot of moms out there who know how to make $1 stretch. It also gives peace of mind," said Perkins.

But every year, some eligible households miss out. Perkins says sometimes the biggest obstacle is simply knowing the help exists and finding the time or resources to apply.

"It can be overwhelming when you're not familiar with clicking links, providing your detailed information, and getting the answers you need," said Perkins.

To apply, you will need identification and a summary of your heating costs from your utility provider. Accounting Aid Society says it can help people complete the application for free before the Sept. 30 deadline.

Perkins says the goal is to get ahead of those winter heating costs now.

"You're not thinking about the heating bills that'll be here in November, December, January, February. So, we're trying to get the word out now while you're still warm, and it's not the pressure of dealing with possible shutoff on a 20-degree day," said Perkins.