Michigan high school wrestling referee accused of sending inappropriate messages to teen

A Michigan high school wrestling referee is sending inappropriate messages, images and videos to a teen girl he met while officiating wrestling matches, Macomb County prosecutors said.

Stephen Livings, 43, of Roseville, was arraigned on Feb. 6 on one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Prosecutors allege that Livings approached a high school student, asked her personal questions, and attempted to get her social media information.

On another occasion, prosecutors accuse Livings of taking the teen's phone and adding his contact information and later sending inappropriate messages, videos and images.

"The allegations in this case are disturbing. Our office takes such conduct seriously and will pursue accountability through the justice system. We remain committed to protecting the victims and safeguarding the children in our community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association confirmed to CBS News Detroit that it has suspended Livings.

"The MHSAA suspended this official as soon as our office was made aware of this situation. Game officials are background-checked when they first register with the MHSAA and then as part of follow-up as they remain registered. Our background checks of this individual did not turn up anything flagged by our staff," said MHSAA director of communications Geoff Kimmerly.

Livings was given a $10,000 bond and is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Feb. 19.