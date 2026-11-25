After 18 years and at least $40 million spent on the court-monitored overhaul of Michigan's child welfare system, abuse and neglect are on the rise in state foster care.

That "represents an urgent safety threat to children," federal court monitors wrote in a recent report, the latest development in the long-running saga.

The warning came as the Whitmer administration seeks to end the oversight, arguing the more than $2 million a year it is spending on those federal monitors would "be far better spent on children and families in Michigan."

The work to reform Michigan's child welfare system began two decades ago, with a 2006 class action lawsuit claiming the system "inflicts numerous harms" on the children it is responsible for protecting.

Those reported harms included maltreatment and neglect for children in foster care, a lack of "basic" healthcare, excessive lengths of stay in the system and frequent changes in their primary caregivers once the state got involved.

Rather than defend itself, the state settled the suit in 2008, agreeing to give federal monitors extensive authority to oversee mandated improvements.

Two administrations and several state health directors later, Michigan has failed to meet 19 of 24 performance measures and is "moving in the wrong direction" when it comes to preventing abuse and neglect of children in state care, federal monitors wrote in their July report.

About 9,200 children were in state care last year, and the monitors cited 447 substantiated abuse or neglect incidents in their July report — 163 more than the minimum standard. They also reviewed a random sample of 150 state abuse and neglect investigations and found that a third "were not undertaken adequately."

Under the current agreement, Michigan is judged by the rate of child victimizations for every 100,000 days in foster care. That rate topped 14 last year, up from 5.6 in 2021 and above the federal benchmark of 9.07.

Those findings were revealed one month after Michigan urged a federal judge to end the long-running monitoring.

Despite struggles to meet the federal benchmarks, most Michigan children in foster care are safe, according to an expert the state hired as part of the case.

Though "initially beneficial," the consent decree governing the foster care program "has become archaic" and is "premised in outdated theories of child welfare," Assistant Attorney General Neil Giovanatti wrote in a June filing.

It now "imposes unnecessary and harmful burdens on both the state and children in foster care."

Samantha Bartosz, an attorney for Children's Rights, the group that filed the 2006 lawsuit, opposed the state's request, arguing in a court filing that "(d)ifficulty or inconvenience" in meeting required metrics does "not legally justify the modification of a consent decree."

The state's request to end the federal oversight should "absolutely not" be granted, said state Sen. Jim Runestad, who organized a foster care reform rally at the Michigan Capitol last spring.

"The state of Michigan never takes this seriously," he said. "There's always failures in every single audit report I've seen. Colossal failures."

Runestad, a White Lake Republican who also chairs the state Republican Party, said public safety should be the number one priority for governments, and protecting children is the "number one of the number one."

"And they fail at that," Runestad said of the state. "And they never, ever will put forth the resources to fix the problem."

A recent Clinton County trial detailed the consequences that can fall on children when a system fails.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tamal and Jerry Flore "subjected their foster and adopted children to prolonged, routine and systemic mental and physical abuse all for personal financial gain" over the span of 14 years.

When she first brought charges in 2023, Nessel said the allegations "highlight not only a moral and legal failure of those entrusted with the children's care, but a failure in our systems to ensure children placed in custody are properly taken care of."

The couple took in some foster children, who were later adopted.

At trial, testimony from police, medical experts and adopted children described beatings with a 35-inch boat oar, meals withheld, bedrooms that could only lock from the outside, security cameras in the children's bedrooms and children being forced to live in a laundry room as punishment.

Authorities said the abuse began in 2009, but the criminal investigation leading to charges started in 2021 when Clinton County Sheriff Sean Dush, who was a detective at the time, accompanied a CPS investigator to the Flore home to execute a search warrant as part of a child abuse investigation.

"I walked in the house, and I went to Jerry, and I asked, 'Jerry, where's the boat oar you beat your kids with?'" Dush testified. "… He walked right upstairs without saying a word and pointed it out in the closet in the master bedroom."

From 2010 through September 2021, the Flores received about $1.7 million from the state in the form of adoption subsidy payments, according to testimony.

In late October, Tamal Flore, 59, was convicted on 11 felonies, including five first-degree child abuse counts that carry maximum sentences of life in prison. Jerry Flore, 61, was convicted on a second-degree child abuse charge and faces up to 10 years in prison at sentencing, which is scheduled for January.

Jerry Flore plans to appeal his conviction, his attorney told Bridge Michigan. Tamal Flore's attorney declined to comment.

The CPS investigator who was with Dush during the 2021 search of the Flore home was later suspended and then fired, she testified, for failing to follow protocol.

She interviewed some children, who still lived in the home, inside a sheriff's office patrol vehicle, contrary to forensic interview protocol. She had received a six-week training course on the protocol when hired less than two years prior.

She also made errors in her notes from the interviews and attributed some comments to the wrong child when submitting her report. She testified that those errors and others were caused by limited time and resources.

Under the terms of the 2008 consent decree, Michigan is paying for the federal monitors who are tasked with overseeing improvements to the state's child welfare system. Costs connected to the lawsuit and monitoring have exceeded $40 million, according to the state.

In 2025 alone, the state spent about $2.7 million on monitors. But as it seeks to end the federal oversight, Michigan argues it could better serve children and families by using that money to hire an estimated 18 additional "CPS investigators, foster care case managers, or other staff."

Staff shortages were among the initial problems detailed in the 2006 litigation, and the consent decree set specific caseload standards, which required the state to add staff.

National standards at the time called for one caseworker for every 10 to 15 children in the system. But Michigan caseworkers were sometimes managing 25 to 40 children each, according to the 2006 lawsuit.

Despite adding staff, the state struggled with high turnover rates and inexperience, said Sarah Font, who was hired as a Michigan child welfare worker in 2008 and is now a researcher at Washington University in St. Louis.

During her 2 ½ years with the state, Font said she had three different supervisors, and after just six months on the job, she had new employees shadowing her. Most of her eight-week training was spent on learning the internal data system and applicable laws, and not much time on the investigative process, Font told Bridge.

"Parents just don't admit to whatever the allegations are," she said. "You need really strong investigation and observational skills to know what's going on."

The confrontational nature is present in well-run systems, she said, so CPS investigators have to be comfortable walking into someone's home where they're not wanted and facing hostility. Font said it's not uncommon for reviews of child fatalities to show that an investigator was timid or had limited access to the child.

"And that's where, I think, really serious risks or safety issues get missed or unaddressed," Font said.

Child welfare systems are "probably the most difficult public service to operate," said Jill Berrick, a University of California, Berkeley expert who added that a CPS investigator is trying to make the best estimate about a child's safety under difficult circumstances.

"It's a system of scarcity," she said. "There's scarcity of time. There's a scarcity of money. There's a scarcity of great community members stepping forward to be a part of kids' lives."

Michigan's rate of child victimization per day in foster care has exceeded the federal benchmark for abuse and neglect in each of the past three years.

But in general, "children in foster care are safe" despite those metrics, Joseph Ryan, a University of Michigan professor, said in his expert report submitted as part of the state's request to end the federal monitoring.

While there were 447 substantiated instances of abuse and neglect in Michigan over the prior year, children were in the foster care system for a collective 3.1 million days. "This translates into one (instance) for approximately every 7,000 days of foster care," Ryan wrote.

The state had hired Ryan, director of U-M's Child and Adolescent Data Lab, to provide an assessment of permanency outcomes, the use of emergency shelters and the incidents of abuse and neglect in state care.

From 2021 to 2024, about 1% of foster care children in Michigan were abused or neglected, Ryan wrote. That is higher than the 0.6% national average and put Michigan among the 10 worst-performing states. But, he cautioned, comparing rates between states is "not advised" because they have different policies, reporting systems, investigatory practices and data quality.

Ryan also found that "the largest share" of Michigan's maltreatment in care incidents occurred in what's known as kinship care, when a child is placed with relatives.

As of 2024, more than half of Michigan foster children resided in kinship homes, according to his analysis, which found that unsupervised and unapproved visits with biological parents are frequent factors for these incidents.

Bartosz, the Children's Rights attorney, pointed to Ryan's analysis when arguing to a federal judge that the federal monitoring should continue. The state, she said, was seeking to "water down accountability" on kinship care after failing to meet performance benchmarks since 2020.

Nationally, about 35% of foster children are in kinship care, which has its benefits but can also be a challenge to align with a highly bureaucratic child welfare system, according to Berrick, the UC Berkeley expert.

Relatives are more likely to take sibling groups, which increases the likelihood they'll stay together, she said. But there's no definitive evidence children in kinship homes are more likely to reunify with biological parents, even though extended families are more likely to hold onto the children longer.

"You don't always get great outcomes, but you get 'better than' outcomes," Berrick said. "And there are compromises along the way."

___

This story was originally published by Bridge Michigan and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.