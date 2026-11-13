Michigan has 22 confirmed measles cases in 2026, according to the CDC

Michigan has 22 confirmed cases of measles in 2026 as of Thursday, Nov. 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Friday.

Across the United States, 5,412 confirmed measles cases have been reported as of Thursday in 2026, compared to 2,289 confirmed cases for the full year of 2025, according to the CDC.

The CDC says that 5,394 measles cases were reported by 47 jurisdictions across the country in 2026, including Michigan. Of those, Ohio has 211 cases reported, Indiana 136 and Illinois 29, according to the CDC.

The total number of U.S. deaths from measles cases is six in 2026 and three in 2025, according to the CDC, which does not specify the states in which these deaths occurred.



According to the CDC, 591 measles cases were hospitalized in the U.S. in 2026, accounting for 11% of the total number of confirmed cases. As for 2025, 244 cases were hospitalized in the U.S., also accounting for 11% of that year's total confirmed cases, according to the CDC.

There have been 43 new outbreaks reported in 2026, compared with 48 in 2025, according to the CDC, which defines a measles outbreak as three or more linked cases.

The state with the highest number of measles cases reported in 2026 is Pennsylvania, with 1,529 cases, according to the CDC. The state with the highest number of measles cases in 2025 was Texas, with 803 cases reported last year.

The CDC says the data presented includes only confirmed cases that jurisdictions have reported.