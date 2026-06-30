Gov. Whitmer says she will pull Michigan National Guard from D.C. if troops used in Safe and Beautiful Mission

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says that the Michigan National Guard soldiers heading to Washington, D.C., will only support the America 250 Mission and threatens to pull them if they participate in patrols under President Trump's Safe and Beautiful Mission.

In a letter to Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers on Monday, Whitmer urges Rogers to "take all necessary measures" to ensure that soldiers participate in providing public safety and security during events celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Whitmer urges Rogers to "take all necessary measures" to ensure soldiers participate in providing safety and security to the public during events celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

According to Whitmer, the federal government is paying for the Michigan National Guard's deployment.

"If the National Guard is unable or unwilling to ensure the Michigan National Guard is only supporting the America 250 Mission, appropriately defined - and is unable or unwilling to communicate consistent with that fact - then I will end Michigan's support for the America 250 mission," Whitmer wrote to Rogers.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Joint Task Force for comment on Monday and has not heard back.

In August 2025, Mr. Trump deployed the National Guard to D.C. as part of a push to crack down on crime in the nation's capital. At the time, local police data showed that violent crime in the area had been declining after a spike in 2023. However, Mr. Trump disagreed with the data, calling them "phony numbers."

Mr. Trump deployed 500 more National Guard troops in November 2025 following a shooting in D.C. that killed one service member and injured another.