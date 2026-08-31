Michigan gas prices inch up 1 cent from last week, AAA says

Michigan's gas prices are about the same as they were a week ago, with AAA reporting a 1-cent increase in the average price per gallon.

AAA issues weekly trend reports on Mondays and provides a database that tracks day-to-day changes.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.17 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. This is 1 cent higher than last week, 11 cents lower than this time last month and 84 cents more than this time last year.

At that price point, a 15-gallon tank of gas would cost about $62.

Given the trends, the cost of gas for Labor Day road trips will be noticeably higher than last year. On Labor Day 2025, Michigan's average price of gasoline was $3.30.

The most expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are in Jackson ($4.26), Ann Arbor ($4.22) and Lansing ($4.20).

The least expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are in Marquette ($3.99), Traverse City ($4.04) and Flint ($4.07).