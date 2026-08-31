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Michigan gas prices inch up 1 cent from last week, AAA says

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Michigan's gas prices are about the same as they were a week ago, with AAA reporting a 1-cent increase in the average price per gallon. 

AAA issues weekly trend reports on Mondays and provides a database that tracks day-to-day changes. 

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.17 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. This is 1 cent higher than last week, 11 cents lower than this time last month and 84 cents more than this time last year. 

At that price point, a 15-gallon tank of gas would cost about $62. 

Given the trends, the cost of gas for Labor Day road trips will be noticeably higher than last year. On Labor Day 2025, Michigan's average price of gasoline was $3.30. 

The most expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are in Jackson ($4.26), Ann Arbor ($4.22) and Lansing ($4.20). 

The least expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are in Marquette ($3.99), Traverse City ($4.04) and Flint ($4.07). 

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