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Michigan gas prices spike 32 cents in the past week, AAA says

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Gas prices in Michigan jumped by 32 cents over the past week, with the average posted price statewide now at $4.83 per gallon. 

That's according to AAA-The Auto Club Group, which issues gas price trend reports on Mondays and maintains a database with daily updates. 

At the current $4.83 per gallon, the price of regular unleaded fuel is down 6 cents from this time last month and $1.75 higher than this time last year. A 15-gallon tank of gasoline would cost about $72. 

"With crude oil back above $100 a barrel, elevated oil prices are adding significant upward pressure to what motorists are paying for gasoline," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.  

The record high price for regular unleaded fuel in Michigan was $5.22, set in June 2022. 

The most expensive gas prices this week in Michigan are in Metro Detroit ($4.89), Ann Arbor ($4.81), and Flint ($4.81). 

The least expensive gas prices this week in Michigan are in Marquette ($4.65), Benton Harbor ($4.75), and Jackson ($4.77). 

Diesel fuel 

Diesel fuel is also noticeably higher than a week ago in Michigan, with a current average price of $6.81 per gallon. That is 39 cents up from this time last week and 1 cent up from this time last month. 

The record-high price for diesel fuel in Michigan is $6.89, reached on Sept. 23. 

Last year at this time, diesel cost $3.72. 

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