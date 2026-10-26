Michigan gas prices spike 32 cents in the past week, AAA says
Gas prices in Michigan jumped by 32 cents over the past week, with the average posted price statewide now at $4.83 per gallon.
That's according to AAA-The Auto Club Group, which issues gas price trend reports on Mondays and maintains a database with daily updates.
At the current $4.83 per gallon, the price of regular unleaded fuel is down 6 cents from this time last month and $1.75 higher than this time last year. A 15-gallon tank of gasoline would cost about $72.
"With crude oil back above $100 a barrel, elevated oil prices are adding significant upward pressure to what motorists are paying for gasoline," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.
The record high price for regular unleaded fuel in Michigan was $5.22, set in June 2022.
The most expensive gas prices this week in Michigan are in Metro Detroit ($4.89), Ann Arbor ($4.81), and Flint ($4.81).
The least expensive gas prices this week in Michigan are in Marquette ($4.65), Benton Harbor ($4.75), and Jackson ($4.77).
Diesel fuel
Diesel fuel is also noticeably higher than a week ago in Michigan, with a current average price of $6.81 per gallon. That is 39 cents up from this time last week and 1 cent up from this time last month.
The record-high price for diesel fuel in Michigan is $6.89, reached on Sept. 23.
Last year at this time, diesel cost $3.72.