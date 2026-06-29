Michigan gas prices up 9 cents in the past week, AAA says

Michigan gas prices are up 9 cents this week compared to last week, AAA says, with motorists paying an average of $4.10 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

That price is 42 cents less than this time last month, but still 82 cents more than this time last year.

At this week's price point, a 15-gallon tank of gas would cost about $62.

This jump is before summer blend gasoline rules take effect for Metro Detroit, a scenario that usually increases gas prices by 10 to 20 cents a gallon. There have been efforts to remove the rule for this summer, but lawmakers in Lansing have yet to take their final votes.

The summer gasoline blend rules, which have been in effect since 1996, are intended to prevent the release of smog-causing particles into the air, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit's average daily gas price increased slightly. Metro Detroit's current average is $4.14 per gallon, about 2 cents more than last week's average and 86 cents more than this same time last year.

The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are in Ann Arbor ($4.16), Metro Detroit ($4.14) and Jackson ($4.12).

The least expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are in Marquette ($3.72), Traverse City ($3.98) and Flint ($4.04).