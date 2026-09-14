Michigan drivers sound off as gas prices jump 28 cents in one week

Michigan drivers are paying significantly more at the pump this week, with AAA reporting the statewide average gas price has climbed to $4.32 per gallon, up 28 cents from a week ago.

The sudden increase is frustrating motorists across Metro Detroit, many of whom say higher fuel costs are making it harder to manage already-stretched household budgets. For driver Teri Stafford, the impact is immediate.

"Last night I put $20 in my car, and I'm back here putting another money on this. It's kind of crazy," Stafford said.

Others say rising fuel prices are just one part of a larger affordability problem.

"Everything's expensive. We can barely afford anything at this point," said JR Roumayah.

Paul Eisenstein, publisher and editor of The Car Collective, says the latest jump is largely tied to global conflicts affecting energy markets and oil supplies. He noted that disruptions in the Middle East have created uncertainty throughout the global oil market, contributing to higher prices for gasoline and diesel fuel.

But Eisenstein says consumers should expect the effects to extend beyond the gas station.

"Fuel costs are typically anywhere from 15 to 30% of what you pay at the grocery store. That's in normal times. We could start to see groceries, gas and diesel accounting for as much as 40% or more of what you're paying at the grocery store," Eisenstein said.

According to Eisenstein, higher transportation costs can raise prices on everything from groceries to package deliveries because businesses often pass along increased fuel expenses to consumers. He also warned that fuel prices tend to fall much more slowly than they rise, meaning significant relief may not come anytime soon.

The spike in prices has also sparked differing opinions among drivers about who's to blame. Roumayah said he believes elected leaders should be doing more to address the issue.

"Trump promised us cheap gas prices, but he's not doing his job, so we gotta, we gotta get rid of Trump, or we gotta keep his promise, either one, so that's where I'm at," Roumayah said.

Others are taking a more patient approach.

Ray Kalosis, who owns a mobile advertising business, said soaring fuel costs are affecting both his company and personal finances, but he remains optimistic.

"Trump just needs more time to work his magic. I think, in the big picture, in the long run, it's gonna be fine. I'm a Trump fan. I believe in him," Kalosis said.

Kalosis said the higher prices are having a substantial impact on his business operations.

"It's affecting us in a very big way. I would say $500 to $1,000 a week in my situation," Kalosis said.

While gas prices remain elevated, experts recommend several ways drivers can reduce fuel costs, including:

Combining errands to reduce unnecessary trips

Removing excess weight from vehicles

Comparing prices at nearby gas stations

Taking advantage of fuel rewards and loyalty programs

Using apps that track the lowest gas prices in a given area

For now, many Michigan drivers are hoping prices stabilize soon, but experts caution that ongoing pressures in global energy markets could keep costs elevated in the weeks ahead.