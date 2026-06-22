Michigan gas prices hit lowest point since April, AAA says

Michigan drivers are seeing the lowest gas prices in several weeks, AAA says, with the average cost of a regular unleaded gallon of gas now hovering around $4.01.

That's down 18 cents from last week and 73 cents less than this time last month. It is 72 cents more than this time last year.

At the $4.01 price point, a 15-gallon tank of gas would cost about $60.

This week's prices are at their lowest point since April, said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. AAA issues weekly gas price reports, and also maintains a database that is updated daily.

"Average gasoline prices declined in nearly every state over the last week, while all 50 states saw average diesel prices move lower," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "However, the outlook is far from settled."

The most expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are in Metro Detroit ($4.12), Ann Arbor ($4.12) and Jackson ($3.95).

The least expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are in Grand Rapids ($3.83), Traverse City ($3.84) and Marquette ($3.90).