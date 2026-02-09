Michigan gas prices drop 7 cents per gallon, AAA says

Gas prices in Michigan are down 7 cents per gallon this week, AAA-The Auto Club Group reports.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.83 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. This price is 3 cents less than this time last month, and 27 cents less than this time last year.

For a 15-gallon tank of gas, the cost is about $42.

"Gas prices across Michigan are easing up. Most drivers are seeing real drops at the pump, and even in places where prices are holding steady, that bit of consistency is still good news," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit's average daily gas price held steady. Metro Detroit's current average is $2.93 per gallon, which is the same as last week's average and 22 cents less than this same time last year.

The most expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are in Ann Arbor ($2.95), Metro Detroit ($2.93) and Lansing ($2.80).

The least expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are in Traverse City ($2.52), Grand Rapids ($2.67) and Saginaw ($2.73).