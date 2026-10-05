Gas prices in Michigan dropped 22 cents per gallon in the past week, AAA says, but the cost is still relatively high.

Motorists are now paying an average of $4.47 a gallon for regular unleaded gas. This is down 22 cents from a week ago, but 42 cents more than this time last month and $1.36 more than this time last year.

At the current prices, a 15-gallon tank of gas would cost about $67, which is $16 more than it did during 2025's highest price point in August.

AAA issues gas price trend reports on Mondays and maintains a database with daily updates.

Regional price differences

The most expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are in Ann Arbor ($4.54), Jackson ($4.50) and Metro Detroit ($4.50).

The least expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are in Flint ($4.28), Saginaw ($4.39) and Marquette ($4.41).

Why are Ohio gas prices noticeably lower?

If you commute to, or have travel plans in, Ohio, you will notice that gas prices in that state are much less than in Michigan starting this week. Monday's average pricing for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was 58 cents cheaper in Ohio than in Michigan, according to AAA.

The biggest reason is that Ohio lawmakers invoked a 90-day gas tax holiday that began Sunday on the state gas taxes. Some states, but not all, have halted gas tax collections in response to higher prices over the past few months. Michigan has not invoked a tax holiday.

Even with the tax break, Ohio motorists are paying more to fill up their vehicles than they did a year ago.

Monday's average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Ohio is at $3.87 a gallon. A week ago, that price in Ohio was $4.31 a gallon. A year ago, that price was $2.99 a gallon.

Indiana has also invoked an emergency suspension of state gas taxes, which is currently in effect through Nov. 4.