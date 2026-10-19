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Michigan gas prices drop 15 cents in the past week, AAA says

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Gas prices in Michigan dropped an average of 15 cents per gallon in the past week, AAA-The Auto Club Group says. 

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.51 per gallon for regular unleaded. That price is 30 cents less than this time last month and $1.71 cents more than this time last year. At that price point, motorists would pay $68 for a 15-gallon tank of gasoline. 

AAA issues gas price trend reports on Mondays and maintains a database with daily updates. 

The most expensive gas prices in Michigan this week are in Ann Arbor ($4.56), Metro Detroit ($4.54), and Jackson ($4.53). 

The least expensive gas prices in Michigan this week are in Marquette ($4.29), Flint ($4.41) and Saginaw ($4.46).

 Michigan's gas prices are higher than in both Indiana and Ohio, where state officials have temporarily suspended state gas taxes in response to higher oil prices. 

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