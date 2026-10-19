Michigan gas prices drop 15 cents in the past week, AAA says

Gas prices in Michigan dropped an average of 15 cents per gallon in the past week, AAA-The Auto Club Group says.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.51 per gallon for regular unleaded. That price is 30 cents less than this time last month and $1.71 cents more than this time last year. At that price point, motorists would pay $68 for a 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

AAA issues gas price trend reports on Mondays and maintains a database with daily updates.

The most expensive gas prices in Michigan this week are in Ann Arbor ($4.56), Metro Detroit ($4.54), and Jackson ($4.53).

The least expensive gas prices in Michigan this week are in Marquette ($4.29), Flint ($4.41) and Saginaw ($4.46).

Michigan's gas prices are higher than in both Indiana and Ohio, where state officials have temporarily suspended state gas taxes in response to higher oil prices.