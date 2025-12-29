Gas prices in Michigan up an average 8 cents per gallon, AAA says

Gas prices in Michigan are up an average of 8 cents per gallon this week, AAA-The Auto Club reports.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.81 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. That is 19 cents less than this time last month and 22 cents less than this time last year.

A 15-gallon tank of gas would cost about $42 at that price point.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit's average daily gas price increased slightly. Metro Detroit's current average is $2.81 per gallon, about 1 cent more than last week's average but still 22 cents less than this same time last year.

The most expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are Jackson ($2.92), Ann Arbor ($2.90) and Lansing ($2.89).

The least expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are Traverse City ($2.55), Marquette ($2.58) and Grand Rapids ($2.73).