Gas prices in Michigan up an average 8 cents per gallon, AAA says

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Gas prices in Michigan are up an average of 8 cents per gallon this week, AAA-The Auto Club reports. 

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.81 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. That is 19 cents less than this time last month and 22 cents less than this time last year. 

A 15-gallon tank of gas would cost about $42 at that price point. 

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit's average daily gas price increased slightly. Metro Detroit's current average is $2.81 per gallon, about 1 cent more than last week's average but still 22 cents less than this same time last year. 

The most expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are Jackson ($2.92), Ann Arbor ($2.90) and Lansing ($2.89). 

The least expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are Traverse City ($2.55), Marquette ($2.58) and Grand Rapids ($2.73). 

