Michigan football plays Washington in tonight's NCAA Championship. Here's what to know for the game.

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan football will play Washington in the NCAA championship game tonight.

The Wolverines are going for their first national title since 1997, and the Huskies are going for their first since 1991.

Here's a list of information regarding tonight's game, including when, where, how to watch, road closures in Ann Arbor and more.

Where is the NCAA championship game happening tonight?

The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8. It will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston.

How to watch the Michigan vs. Washington game?

Fans can watch the game on ESPN.

In addition, the game will be available to watch on ESPN+, the network's streaming platform, and other streaming services, including Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM and Sling TV.

Here in Metro Detroit, Emagine Entertainment is giving fans the opportunity to watch the game on a movie theater screen. The game will be shown at the following Michigan locations: Emagine Canton, Emagine Macomb, Emagine Novi, Emagine Palladium, Emagine Rochester Hills, Emagine Royal Oak, Quality 10 Powered by Emagine, Emagine Saline and Emagine Woodhaven.

Tickets are $20 per person. For more information, visit here.

How many times has Michigan won a national championship?

The NCAA recognizes Michigan as having won nine national championships, while Michigan claims 11, including 1932 and 1947, which the NCAA does not recognize.

Parking restrictions in Ann Arbor

Even though the game isn't happening in Michigan, Ann Arbor, the city anticipates many fans will be around to cheer on the Wolverines.

From 6 a.m. Monday through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, parking restrictions will be in effect on the following streets:

South University Avenue between East University Avenue and South Forest Avenue

Church Street between South University Avenue and Willard Street

East Liberty Street between Thompson Street and State Street

Maynard Street between East Liberty and East William streets

In addition, officials released safety tips for residents, including what to do in emergency situations and to dress warm to avoid frostbite and hypothermia.

Avoiding Michigan football ticket scams

Ticket scams are becoming more popular with big sporting events, and as tickets prices for the Michigan national championship game are expensive, fans should ensure they are buying real tickets.

Experts say to buy tickets from a reputable ticket broker, and if you decide to buy them from someone you don't know online, try to talk to that person on the phone before you buy them, and use a credit card since you can get money back more easily if it is a scam.