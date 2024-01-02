Avoiding College Football Playoff National Championship ticket scams

(CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan will be playing for a college football national championship for the first time since 1997.

For those thinking of going to the game in Houston on Jan. 8, be prepared to shell out some money.

"I've sold over $100 million worth of tickets," said Joel Schwartz, the owner of Big Time Worldwide Concert and Sport Club.

Schwartz has been selling Michigan tickets for 45 years and is selling them for the national championship game.

"I think the price scares off a lot of people," said Schwartz. "Tickets are a strange phenomenon; they have a life of their own. Yesterday, during the Rose Bowl game, the ticket prices were about $2,500 a seat to get in the door. With Texas losing the game, the price has come down this morning to about $1,100. That's quite a drop because there's no Texas fans. And it wouldn't surprise me to see it go down a little bit more. At this point, you're spending more for your airfare and hotel than you are for the tickets."

He said he expects ticket prices to drop a bit more, but it's the flights and hotels that are going to cost you. However, those prices could dip, too.

"Maybe Alabama fans now will cancel their hotel reservations. So, I didn't check hotels, but they may become free a little bit more," Schwartz said.

If you are still looking to buy, Schwartz's number one tip is to call him at Big Time Worldwide, but he said always use a reputable ticket broker.

"Especially one that's a member of NATB, National Association of Ticket Brokers. They have a 200% money-back guarantee," he said.

If you are buying tickets from someone you don't know online, he said to talk with them before you purchase because scammers usually avoid talking on the phone. And be sure to purchase the tickets with your credit card, as you can easily get your money back if it's a scam.

"And the third rule I would say is that if it's too good to be true, it probably is," Schwartz said.