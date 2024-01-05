Ann Arbor parking restrictions, safety tips for Michigan football national championship game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - City officials in Ann Arbor released parking restrictions and safety tips ahead of Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

While the game isn't happening in Ann Arbor, the city anticipates that many fans will be present to cheer on the Wolverines, so they have put a plan together to prevent overcrowding.

Parking Restrictions

There will be on-street parking restrictions in effect from 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9 on the following streets:

South University Avenue between East University Avenue and South Forest Avenue

Church Street between South University Avenue and Willard Street

East Liberty Street between Thompson Street and State Street

Maynard Street between East Liberty and East William streets

Residents and visitors can stay up-to-date on road closures by visiting here.

Safety Tips

If anyone sees something suspicious, like an item that was left behind by someone, they are advised not to touch it and to report it to the police. In addition, they should also contact police if they see someone acting strange.

People should also know details about where they are at while watching the game. If an emergency happens, dispatchers can send someone to help faster if they have an exact location. Individuals should also know the emergency exits of where they are at in case of a fire.

City officials warn residents to dress for the weather as there is a risk of frostbite and hypothermia even if it is not snowing.

Lastly, fans celebrating should be sure to have a designated driver to give them a ride home if they have been drinking or use a ride service, like Uber or Lyft, to get home.