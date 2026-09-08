When will leaves begin to change? A look at Michigan's fall foliage forecast

Michigan is preparing for its annual transition of fall colors and fallen leaves.

According to the latest peak color timing estimates, we can expect the statewide foliage to change steadily from north to south between early and late October.

The seasonal shift begins in the Upper Peninsula, where earlier temperature drops accelerate the color change.

The western interior of the Upper Peninsula is forecast to reach peak color first, hitting its most vibrant stages in early October.

By mid-October, the color will spread across the remainder of the Upper Peninsula and down through the northern half of the Lower Peninsula.

Forests north of Grand Rapids and Flint will see their full color during this mid-month window.

Explore Fall

For those in the southern half of the Lower Peninsula, including Metro Detroit, Lansing and Kalamazoo, the peak arrives slightly later.

The forecast places the climax of fall foliage in these southern regions during late October.

The moderating influence of the surrounding Great Lakes often keeps coastal and southern areas warmer, delaying the seasonal breakdown of chlorophyll that reveals the classic yellows, oranges and reds.

Travelers should aim for early to mid-October in the north and the final weeks of October in the south to catch the state's foliage at its absolute best.

You may also see some leaves changing right now, but this is due to heat stress and our dry summer rather than fall temperatures.