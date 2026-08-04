Michigan election results and live counts for August 2026 primary

In addition to the gubernatorial primary race, Michigan residents will cast their ballots on Aug. 4 for U.S. House and Senate races, Michigan Senate and House primaries, as well as for local municipal races and measures.

Check below to see the latest results from Michigan's top races.

Governor - Michigan election results

U.S. Senate - Michigan election results

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 1

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 2

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 3

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 4

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 5

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 6

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 7

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 8

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 9

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 10

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 11

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 12

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 13

More Michigan election results

Michigan House races

Michigan Senate races

Other Michigan races