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Michigan election results and live counts for August 2026 primary

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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In addition to the gubernatorial primary race, Michigan residents will cast their ballots on Aug. 4 for U.S. House and Senate races, Michigan Senate and House primaries, as well as for local municipal races and measures.  

Check below to see the latest results from Michigan's top races.

Governor - Michigan election results

U.S. Senate - Michigan election results

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 1

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 2

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 3

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 4

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 5

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 6

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 7

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 8

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 9

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 10

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 11

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 12

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 13

More Michigan election results

Michigan House races

Michigan Senate races

Other Michigan races

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