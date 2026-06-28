Michigan residents donate supplies earmarked for victims of Venezuela earthquakes

Rescue efforts continue in Venezuela after two massive earthquakes struck the country on Wednesday.

The death toll is rising, now nearing 1,500 people, with thousands more injured.

In the Metro Detroit area, organizations and businesses come together to help.

The parking lot of the Latino Press was jam-packed on Sunday with cars delivering supplies intended for the victims of the earthquakes.

"It was big, enormous. We haven't seen this in Venezuela for more than 100 years," Alfredo Navarro, a donation drive organizer, said. "Therefore, many people lost their houses, their families, friends, but beyond that, they have almost no communication, and of course, they don't have water."

The images coming out of Venezuela are difficult to see.

Rescue crews have been digging through the rubble hoping to find survivors that have been buried for days.

"Yes, my family is okay, but it's like, I personally feel Venezuela is my family. Everybody that's down there, it's my people. So, they're not okay, and you know, I had to take a break from seeing everything," Jessica Gutierrez, executive director of the Home Plate Foundation, said.

While all help is welcome, the most pressing needs right now are for medical supplies, diapers and baby formula.

"We're looking for a shipping company that could help us. If anyone's out there that could, that would be able to help us get this shipment down to Miami. We have organizations in Miami that are sending it to Venezuela," Gutierrez said.

Donations are coming from all over Michigan, including from a former World Series champion who is now Spanish-language broadcaster for the Detroit Tigers.

"This is something that is hitting my heart very well because I have of lot of friends over there. We just come over here and do a little bit of help, I mean, do my part in order to help the country," Barbaro Garbey, Former Detroit Tigers player, said.

Organizers say the donation drive is proof of perseverance and resilience of the community.

"I am not surprised at what is happening. I'm very, very happy with the turnout. This is how the people help each other," Navarro said.

You can continue to donate supplies over the next week. Follow Papelon Arepa Bar and the Home Plate Foundation on Instagram for updates.