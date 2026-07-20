Michigan doctor reacts as investigation into origin of cyclosporiasis outbreak continues

Amid an investigation into the cyclosporiasis outbreak in the U.S., the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released an update on Sunday, saying that testing linked to produce company Taylor Farms has been deemed a false positive, and that it has yet to find a product linked to the infection.

"It hindered me from everyday life," said Logan Taylor, who was among the thousands of Michigan residents who were infected.

Taylor said she had many of the uncomfortable symptoms after dealing with it for three days, and she saw a doctor. Now weeks later, she still isn't feeling 100%.

"Making food for my children was my biggest obstacle. Making their food made me feel sick, so continuing to be a mom while your body is flight or fight mode," said Taylor.

Now, many can still contract this uncomfortable infection, while the FDA continues to investigate its source. But Internal Medicine Dr. Jonathan Lovy says the department is closer than you think.

"It's really based on three things, three pillars. One is epidemiology, which is talking to patients getting their experience," said Lovy.

Lovy says scientists then find anything in common, which in this case was lettuce from this provider. While the FDA apologized to Taylor Farms, Lovy says they aren't necessarily in the clear if scientists find a positive link to the company's product.

"They are seeing not only a lot of patients but those suspected a lot of good information out there, hundreds, even thousands," said Lovy.

In a statement, the produce giant says, "FDA informed Taylor Fresh Foods that one of its iceberg lettuce products from central Mexico tested positive for cyclospora. Today, we were informed that FDA made a mistake, and this was a false positive. To be clear, at this moment, FDA has not identified a single positive product test result for Cyclospora."

The company also did a voluntary recall of iceberg lettuce.

Taylor said she hopes scientists find the cause of this uncomfortable illness soon, as she worries about catching it again.

"Now, when I go to the grocery store instead of getting food I normally grab, I have to second-guess and say one, 'Was this on the list of the food affected?'" she said.

Meanwhile, Lovy advises people to continue checking which food items are recalled.