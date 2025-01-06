Oakland County Sheriff's Office approves staff wearing Detroit Lions hats during playoff run

(CBS DETROIT) — With the Detroit Lions riding high after a historic win against the Minnesota Vikings, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office says it will add Honolulu blue to its uniform.

On Monday, Sheriff Mike Bouchard authorized his staff to wear licensed Lions baseball caps and beanies "to promote camaraderie and community spirit while maintaining the professionalism of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office," according to a news release.

The newly added accessory is authorized through the Lions playoff run.

"I believe that our team and the Detroit Lions have a lot in common. Both are a group of highly motivated people with grit, determination and a huge heart who perform at the highest level. Both have faced huge challenges in their respective professions and yet, pulled together and go out every day ready to take on all challenges. Bouchard said in a statement. "We are inspired and support the Lions and to show that connectivity, I am authorizing our personnel to wear a Lions hat in their official duty capacity."

Courtesy of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office

The Detroit Lions (15-2) are considered top contenders for the Super Bowl after their 31-9 blowout over the Vikings Sunday night. The win gave the team the No.1 seed and a bye week.

The 2024 season has been historic for the Lions, who finished the regular season with 15 wins, the first time in franchise history, and a back-to-back spot in the playoffs.

Throughout the season, the team has proven its strength with several injuries on both defense and offense. But for Week 18, the team was able to get linebacker Alex Anzalone and receiver Kalif Raymond back on the field after suffering injuries in November. Meanwhile, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson says he working to come back in the event that the Lions make it to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans after suffering an injury in October.