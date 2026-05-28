Michigan dentist facing 43 felony charges, accused of Medicaid fraud scheme

A Northville, Michigan, dentist is facing 43 felony charges in an alleged Medicaid fraud scheme, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

Demetra C. Kazanis, 55, was arraigned Wednesday in East Lansing on 42 counts of Medicaid fraud and one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.

State prosecutors accuse Kazanis, who practiced at the New You Dental clinic in Livonia, of repeatedly billing Medicaid for fillings that were not performed or were performed as less invasive procedures using preventive resin restorations.

"Abuse of the Medicaid program diverts critical funds from those in need," Nessel said in a statement. "Patients should be able to trust their dentist to provide appropriate care, just as taxpayers should be able to trust Medicaid providers to bill honestly. My Department remains committed to prosecuting fraudsters who exploit the system.

Kazanis was given a $50,000 bond and is due back in court on June 5 for a probable cause conference.

If convicted of conducting a criminal enterprise, Kazanis faces up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $100,000. Each count of Medicaid fraud is punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a fine of up to $50,000.

The case is being handled by the Attorney General's Health Care Fraud Division.