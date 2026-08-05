Michigan cyclosporiasis case count jumps by 715 cases, total now over 12,000

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says it has counted 12,218 cyclosporiasis cases as of Aug. 5, up 715 from the 11,503 cases reported as of Aug. 4.

Tracking of an outbreak of the intestinal ailment began in Michigan on June 22.

Health officials say 193 of those Michigan residents received hospital treatment as of July 30. There were also two deaths among patients whom state officials said on Aug. 3 had "significant underlying health conditions."

Cases across the country

The Michigan numbers are different from the CDC's tally. The CDC says its surveillance updates do not include probable cases, only laboratory-confirmed cases. The CDC works with state officials to update the counts as additional information becomes available.

Michigan normally sees around 50 cases of cyclosporiasis per year, according to MDHHS.

Michigan health officials report case numbers Monday through Friday. Hospital reports are updated once a week on Thursdays.

Tracking the disease

Michigan's outbreak was first detected in Monroe County in late June and has since spread to 70 counties, with Southeast Michigan bearing the heaviest burden. Among the cases tracked by state health officials, the date that first signs of illness began peaked in early July, but new cases have begun since that time.

Oakland and Wayne counties each have reported more than 1,000 cases. Eaton, Genesee, Ingham, Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Muskegon, Oakland, Shiawassee, Washtenaw and Wayne counties are all reporting more than 300 cases each.

The Wayne County Public Health agency in Michigan said on July 30 that it is reaching out to community residents with a survey to gather more information about the outbreak. "If we contact you, please take a few minutes to answer our questions. Your response helps us identify possible sources of illness and protect the health of our community," Wayne County Public Health said.

Michigan officials said on July 13 that testing pointed to lettuce or salad greens as a potential source, though other foods hadn't been ruled out.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control said a lettuce supplier to fast-food giant Taco Bell had been linked to the outbreak. Taylor Farms voluntarily pulled all of its iceberg lettuce grown in central Mexico from the market. However, federal officials said there are multiple clusters of the ailment active in the United States, and the FDA said a previous positive test result for the parasite in a Taylor Farms lettuce sample was later withdrawn.

Patient demographics

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said it has found cases in all age brackets, ranging from those younger than 9 years to those older than 90 years.

The largest number of cases tracked in Michigan is among adults in the age range of 20 to 59.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis

Cyclospora cayetanensis is a parasite that causes the diarrheal illness cyclosporiasis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the most common symptoms associated with the illness are frequent watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, bloating, nausea and fatigue. Some people may also experience body aches, headache or vomiting.

Symptoms typically begin about a week after infection, and remain from about two days to two weeks or longer.

"Without treatment, illness can last for weeks and may come and go," Wayne County health officials said.

Tips to prevent cyclosporiasis

Health officials are encouraging residents to continue eating fresh produce while taking steps to reduce their risk of illness.

Michigan health officials shared the following tips for avoiding the illness:

Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly, under running water, before cutting, cooking or eating.

Scrub firm fruits and vegetables, such as melons and cucumbers, with a produce brush when cleaning.

Cut away any damaged or bruised areas of produce before preparing and eating.

Refrigerate any cut, peeled or cooked produce within two hours of preparing it.

Purchase lettuce or salad greens whole, remove the outer leaves and then wash the produce thoroughly before eating.



The above video originally aired on August 4, 2026.