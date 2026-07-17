Michigan cyclosporiasis cases top 5,000 as Taco Bell lettuce supplier under investigation

Michigan's cyclosporiasis outbreak has grown to 5,002 confirmed cases as of July 17, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services — a figure state officials say likely makes it the largest such outbreak in U.S. history.

As of July 16, 102 people had been hospitalized, more than double the 44 hospitalizations reported the previous week.

The outbreak was first identified in Monroe County in June and has since spread to 55 Michigan counties, with Southeast Michigan bearing the heaviest burden. Wayne County alone has reported more than 300 cases. Monroe, Washtenaw, Livingston, Oakland and Lenawee counties have each reported more than 100 cases.

Michigan typically sees around 50 cases of cyclosporiasis per year, according to MDHHS.

Taco Bell supplier identitied as potential culprit

A source familiar with the investigation told CBS News that a Food and Drug Administration traceback identified a single iceberg lettuce supplier — Taylor Farms, based in Salinas, California — as a possible source, supplying Mexican-grown lettuce to Taco Bell locations in five states where sickened people had eaten.

Taco Bell said it had voluntarily removed the supplier's lettuce in select states and was removing it from its nationwide supply chain indefinitely.

Taylor Farms was previously linked to an E. coli outbreak tied to onions from a Colorado facility that briefly forced McDonald's to stop using onions on Quarter Pounders at some locations.

Michigan officials said July 13 that testing pointed to lettuce or salad greens as a potential source, though other foods hadn't been ruled out and no specific supplier had been officially identified at that time. MDHHS chief medical executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said early information had shown lettuce as a common product in the investigation.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis and spreads when infected feces contaminate food or water. Symptoms typically begin about a week after infection and include frequent watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, bloating, nausea and fatigue, lasting from two days to two weeks or longer.

Health officials recommend washing fresh produce under clean running water and cooking food when possible.