Michigan cyclosporiasis outbreak grows to over 9,600 cases

Michigan health officials say the state's cyclosporiasis outbreak has now grown to more than 9,600 cases.

As of July 28, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has received 9,680 reports since June 22. Health officials say 160 people have been hospitalized, as of July 23.

Cyclospora cayetanensis is a parasite that causes the diarrheal illness cyclosporiasis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the most common symptoms associated with the illness are frequent watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, bloating, nausea and fatigue. Some people may also experience body aches, headache or vomiting.

The outbreak was first identified in Monroe County in late June and has since spread to 70 Michigan counties, with Southeast Michigan bearing the heaviest burden. Wayne County alone has reported more than 1,000 cases. Eaton, Genesee, Ingham, Lenawee, Monroe, Oakland, Shiawassee, Washtenaw and Wayne counties are all reporting more than 300 cases each.

Michigan sees around 50 cases of cyclosporiasis per year, according to MDHHS.

Michigan health officials report case numbers Monday through Friday. Hospital reports are updated once a week on Thursdays.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis

Cyclosporiasis is caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis and spreads when infected feces contaminate food or water.

Health officials say symptoms typically begin about a week after infection and include frequent watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, bloating, nausea and fatigue, lasting from two days to two weeks or longer.

"Without treatment, illness can last for weeks and may come and go," Wayne County health officials said.

What's causing the cyclosporiasis outbreak?

Michigan officials said on July 13 that testing pointed to lettuce or salad greens as a potential source, though other foods hadn't been ruled out.

On July 24, the Centers for Disease Control said a lettuce supplier to fast-food giant Taco Bell has been linked to the outbreak.

However, federal officials said there are multiple clusters of the ailment active in the United States.

Public reaction to the cyclosporiasis outbreak

A CBS News poll from July 26 that four in 10 Americans are buying or eating less produce because of the parasite.

Tips to prevent cyclosporiasis

Michigan health officials shared the following tips for avoiding the illness: