Michigan couple charged after allegedly throwing explosive in 72-year-old neighbor's yard

A St. Clair Shores, Michigan, couple has been charged after prosecutors say they lit and threw an explosive device in their 72-year-old neighbor's yard.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Jason and Megan Showers, ages 45 and 38, are charged with one count of placing explosives near property and one count of possession of bombs with unlawful intent. Jason Showers is also charged with possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, two counts of felony firearm and habitual offender-fourth offense.

Prosecutors allege that on Aug. 3, Megan Showers lit the red explosive, written with the words, "BYE BYE," before Jason Showers threw it over to the neighbor's property. Prosecutors say the neighbor was able to extinguish the device.

Authorities executed a search warrant at the Showers' home, finding firearms, ammunition and materials for assembling explosives, according to prosecutors.

From left: Jason Showers, 45, and Megan Showers, 38 Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

Jason Showers received a $100,000 cash bond, while Megan Showers received a $20,000 bond with a 10% option. The couple is ordered to wear a GPS tether if released and must have no contact with each other or the victim.

If released, Jason Showers is not allowed to return home, according to prosecutors.

"The allegations in this case are serious and especially troubling because they involve a senior member of our community. My office is committed to protecting public safety and prosecuting cases where individuals are accused of endangering others," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

The couple is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Aug. 14.