Michigan Count Day includes celebration of Detroit student academic achievement

Students at East English Village Preparatory Academy in Detroit had more than attendance on their minds on Wednesday.

Michigan's annual Count Day, which helps determine how much state funding school districts receive, also brought a surprise celebration as Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti recognized the school with an academic achievement banner.

The October Count Day determines 90% of a district's state funding, with the remaining 10% based on the spring count. Each student represents roughly $10,000 to $10,300 in state aid, money that supports teachers, academic programs and daily school operations.

Vitti began the day at East English Village Prep, one of several schools he visited to deliver achievement banners recognizing academic growth and student success. Students listened as the superintendent congratulated the school over the intercom, turning a day focused on attendance into a celebration of achievement.

Academic banners were presented on Oct. 7, 2026, to East English Village Preparatory Academy in Detroit. CBS News Detroit

Freshman Daquintas Rushing said Count Day has become something students look forward to.

"Every time I hear about Count Day, I know something good is going to happen, and that makes me really happy."

Senior Malachi Lowe, a student leader and football player, said attendance is about more than just being counted.

"Attendance is very important because you can come to school, learn what each teacher is teaching, and everybody's just being here. It's an education thing. You need it to pursue something in life."

Lowe said he also hopes to set an example for younger students.

"It feels great, honestly, because knowing me as a great person, I want to inspire other people to do the same thing I'm doing."

Parents also emphasized the importance of showing up to class, especially on a day that can affect school funding. Chanell Harris, whose child attends the school, said attendance benefits students and the district as a whole.

"This is very important for every kid to make it on time and make sure they're in every class just to make sure the district gets what they need because the kids need it," he said.

While Count Day carries significant financial importance, Vitti said district leaders are focused on building strong attendance habits throughout the year.

"We've been emphasizing that school's important every day. Our data is clear that when our students miss 18 or fewer days of school, which really means they're not chronically absent, at the high school level they are three to four times more likely to be college-ready," the superintendent said.

The superintendent also highlighted the academic achievement banners, a tradition inspired by championship banners often displayed in sports arenas. Schools that rank among the district's top performers or most improved campuses receive recognition for achievements ranging from academic growth and attendance gains to student engagement and college readiness.

Daquintas Rushing, a freshman at East English Village Preparatory Academy in Detroit, said Count Day has become something students look forward to. CBS News Detroit

For students like Rushing, the recognition serves as motivation to keep showing up.

"That really affects me greatly cause you know I've been really showing up to school more lately, just because of my attendance, and it brings me so much joy that we're actually, you know, winning an award and we're actually getting funding that can go to school."

District leaders say the goal of Count Day extends beyond a single day of attendance and funding. It's about encouraging students to be present consistently, knowing regular attendance is closely tied to academic success.