Ford employees move in to Michigan Central

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Central welcomed Ford employees on Tuesday as new tenants in the station.

Officials say the Model e and Integrated Services teams will occupy two floors of the building. Another floor, which will open later this year, "will provide flexible, collaboration space for any Ford employees to reserve and use once open," according to a news release. The team will join hundreds of other colleagues, such as members of the Ford Pro team.

"It feels different. It feels warm, and inviting, and inspiring. You could feel the energy," said BlueCruise sales director Rebecca Tsallis. "We updated each other on the sales of the day. We were able to take questions on demand, and it is a totally different experience for us as a team coming from world headquarters where we sat before."

This comes weeks after Michigan Central announced it will open Yellow Light Coffee & Donuts this fall. The Detroit-owned restaurant will be the first food and beverage business in the station. The restaurant, which opened in 2020 on Detroit's west side, will be located at the station's east entrance take-out and dine-in. More information on the hours will be released at a later date.

The station will also offer guided tours. Visit michigancentral.com/visit for more information on the tours.

Michigan Central celebrated its grand reopening in June and welcomed 167,000 visitors over the summer. The building in Corktown closed down more than 30 years ago and was acquired by Ford Motor Company in 2018. It reopened after six years under reconstruction.

"By the end of next year, you will see visible, high-speed electric chargers on every corridor in Detroit because what the automakers are saying to me is 'We're going to build the electric vehicles, we know Americans are a little slower to take them than some others, but part of that is range anxiety," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. "When you know here's where the chargers are, I can find them as easy as I can find a gas station. It's just going to speed this up."

