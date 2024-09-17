Michigan Central offering guided tours, opening new restaurant this fall

Donald Trump, JD Vance and Kamala Harris all to visit Michigan this week and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Central announced it will offer guided tours after seeing more than 160,000 visitors this summer and will open its first restaurant in the fall.

Officials say tickets will be required to tour the station, according to a news release. The tours, offered in partnership with Detroit History Tours, will take visitors through the station's ground floor, including areas not accessible to the general public.

Visit michigancentral.com/visit for more information on the tours.

In addition to the tours, Michigan Central will open Yellow Light Coffee & Donuts this fall. The Detroit-owned restaurant will be the first food and beverage business in the station.

Yellow Light opened in 2020 on the city's east side. The restaurant will be located at the station's east entrance take-out and dine-in. More information on the hours will be released at a later date.

"We are so humbled by the outpouring of support and excitement from the community that came to explore The Station this summer and share in this new beginning," Joshua Sirefman, CEO of Michigan Central, said in the news release. "To those who have traveled near and far, your support is instrumental as we continue to breathe new life into this iconic landmark and build a brighter future for Detroit around it."

Michigan Central celebrated its grand reopening in June, including a 10-day open house celebration and concert. After welcoming more than 100,000 during the summer, it extended public access through Labor Day weekend.

The station has welcomed 167,000 visitors over the summer.

The building in Corktown reopened after six years under reconstruction. It closed down more than 30 years ago and was acquired by Ford Motor Company in 2018.