Michigan bills establishing American Freedmen infrastructure introduced in House

Michigan Democratic House members have introduced three bills that would create a commission to study reparations, establish a state office and track data for descendants of enslaved Americans.

The proposed legislation, identified as the Reparative Justice Package by the Michigan House Democrats and the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus, was presented to the chamber on Thursday. State Rep. Donavan McKinney, who is sponsoring all three bills, says they "take important steps toward understanding Black history and building a stronger future for Michigan."

House Bill 6111 would create the American Freedmen reparations commission, a group of four state lawmakers and five governor-appointed experts that would "study and develop reparations proposals that provide reparations to American Freedmen," according to the legislation's text.

The commission would need to submit a report of its findings and recommendations to the Legislature within 18 months of its first meeting.

The second piece of legislation, House Bill 6112, would establish the office of Freedman affairs, which, according to the proposal, would "advocate, coordinate, research, and make policy recommendations on matters affecting American Freedmen" living in Michigan.

The governor would appoint a director who would serve as head of the office for five years.

Under House Bill 6113, state agencies collecting demographic information from an individual would be required to include the following subcategories for Black, African or Caribbean categories:

A descendant of an individual who was enslaved in United States, American Freedmen.

Not a descendant of an individual who was enslaved in United States, American Freedmen.

Descendant status is unknown or individual chooses not to identify.

"Michigan has always been at its best when we are willing to confront challenges with honesty, listen to one another, and build institutions that serve the people," Democratic state Rep. Helena Scott, who is also sponsoring all three bills, said in a written statement. "This package continues that tradition by creating transparent processes, encouraging public participation, and strengthening the relationship between government and the communities it serves."

State Rep. John Roth is the only Republican sponsor of the bill to create the reparations commission.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to the Michigan Republican Party for comment on the bills, but has yet to hear back.