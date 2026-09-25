Michigan House passes bill calling for stronger penalties on criminal sexual conduct

A new bill, led by Republican state Rep. Donni Steele (Orion Township), aimed at strengthening Michigan's criminal sexual conduct laws, passed in the state House on Wednesday.

Through House Bill 6262, Republican state Reps. Alicia St. Germaine (District 62), Mark Tisdel (District 55), Thomas Kuhn (District 57) and Steele seek stronger penalties for third-degree criminal sexual conduct by establishing a minimum five-year prison sentence and allowing for a sentence of up to life in prison, according to state House Republicans.

According to state House Republicans, the new bill is part of a group of passed bills, 6259 through 6263, that address each degree of criminal sexual conduct, establishing stronger minimum penalties for first-, second-, and third-degree offenders and reclassifying fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct from a misdemeanor to a felony.

"These are not minor offenses," Steele said. "The victims of sexual violence can carry the physical, emotional, and psychological consequences of these crimes for the rest of their lives. Michigan's criminal justice system must make clear that these crimes will be taken seriously and that those who commit them will be held accountable."



The group of bills now moves to the Senate for consideration.