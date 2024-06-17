Beach along Lake St. Clair closed for nearly 2 weeks due to high levels of bacteria

(CBS DETROIT) - As temperatures are heading into the mid-90s and beach weather is upon us here in Michigan, residents should be sure to make sure the water is safe for swimming before heading to the parks.

One beach in Southeast Michigan, the St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach on Lake St. Clair, has been closed for nearly two weeks due to high levels of bacteria.

The closure has been in place since June 5. The beach is monitored by the Macomb County Health Department.

According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, Energy, it is commonly believed that if one area of a lake is contaminated, the whole lake is, but the bacteria levels come from factors present near the shore.

The only other Michigan beach closed at this time is the Water Sports Park along Muskegon Lake on the west side of the state.

Residents can monitor beach closures in real-time with the Michigan BeachGuard System, a resource that provides the latest information on water sampling results and beach closures.

In addition to this information, Michiganders should stay informed about the hot temperatures as they think about taking trips to the beach.

There is an excessive heat warning for Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties through Friday. On Monday, the National Weather Service said a heat dome could bring a longevity of dangerous heat that hasn't been seen in decades.