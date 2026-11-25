Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel encourages everyone to be proactive this holiday shopping season to avoid getting scammed.

There are all kinds of scams out there: phishing, website cloning, even asking for money to be delivered outside of typical methods like a credit or debit card.

"If that retailer is asking for an unusual payment to be made, then you know it's a scam. If somebody's not accepting credit cards, then they're not a legitimate enterprise," Nessel said.

Nessel said it's best not to shop on social media like Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok. Nessel said the links sometimes redirect to sites that look just like a legitimate site.

"You'll see it's not Amazon; it's Amazon with two N's at the end or with a slash or a hyphen. It's a completely different website. That's not legitimate," she said.

If you see a great deal in a social media ad, Nessel said it's best to go to the site and look for the deal yourself —that way you know the website isn't cloned or altered in a way that makes it easy for scammers to steal money or personal information.

But if you do fall victim to a scam, she says you might not be totally out of luck —the first step is to contact the Consumer Protection Bureau in her office.

"Sometimes we are able to go after retailers and to get you your money back [but] we can't help you if we don't know about it," Nessel said.