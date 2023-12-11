Watch CBS News
Watch Live: Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to announce 6 new organized retail crime arrests

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is scheduled to announce six new arrests in connection to home invasions and retail thefts.

According to Nessel's office, the announcement is related to high-end home invasions that happened in Oakland, Wayne and Kent counties and to flash mob thefts at Lululemon and Ulta stores in Michigan. 

CBS News Detroit will stream live coverage of the announcement at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11. 

Break-ins at high-end homes in Metro Detroit

In September, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said there was a growing concern about break-ins at high-end homes across the county and that thieves were taking jewelry and money from these homes. 

He had said they believed the thieves were part of an organized out-of-state crime scheme. 

In November, the Bloomfield Hills Department of Public Safety issued a crime alert about thefts happening at high-end homes, again saying that authorities believed these crimes were being carried out by individuals from outside of Michigan.

Thieves also targeted high-end homes in Grosse Pointe Farms over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. 

Just last week, law enforcement agencies in the Metro Detroit area teamed up to create a new task force to stop this organized crime group that is targeting high-end homes. 

First published on December 11, 2023 / 1:44 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

