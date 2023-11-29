Thieves targeting high-end homes in Grosse Pointe Farms

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Thieves are targeting high-end homes across Metro Detroit.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office stated last month that homes in Bloomfield, Bloomfield Hills, and Birmingham were targeted in a rash of break-ins.

On Wednesday, Grosse Pointe Farms police said similar incidents occurred over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said it's becoming a growing problem across the county.

"There is, in fact, a rash of high-end burglaries that are occurring in numerous communities across the county," Bouchard said.

Bouchard said he believes an international crime ring is behind the break-ins.

"We believe it's a targeted type of thing, and it's from folks well outside of Michigan," he said.

John Hutchins, director of Public Safety in Grosse Pointe Farms, warns residents to make sure doors are locked, and security systems are turned on to avoid becoming an easy target.

Bouchard said the break-ins are becoming more common, and the county is taking the issue very seriously.

"So know that many, many agencies are working on this, and a lot of resources are being poured into this," Bouchard said.