Metro Detroit authorities issue crime alert as high-end homes are being targeted

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Bloomfield Hills Department of Public Safety issued a crime alert as several high-end homes in the Metro Detroit area are being targeted.

Police in Bloomfield Hills and other agencies in Oakland County are investigating crimes they believe have been carried out by individuals from "well outside of Michigan."

Home invasions, stolen cars and larcenies are happening at high-end homes in the county.

Police are asking residents to be aware of their surroundings and contact them if they see anything suspicious.

Residents can contact the Bloomfield Hills Department of Public Safety at 248-644-4200 for non-emergent information. For immediate response, individuals should call 911.