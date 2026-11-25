Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has sued the operators and owners of a BP station near Detroit Metro Airport over Michigan Consumer Protection Act violations, including price gouging and conspiracy.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday in Wayne County Third Circuit Court, follows up a formal investigation opened in June into pricing at the gas station on Middlebelt Road in Romulus. The customers at that location include airport passengers who rent cars to reach their destinations.

"Price gouging is illegal in Michigan, and a premier location is not an excuse to abuse your customers," Nessel said.

The litigation seeks termination of the gas station's leases, an order prohibiting the current operators from running a gas station at that location, and an order prohibiting any future tenants of that location from charging what the office called "excessive" gasoline prices.

"In Michigan, no business has become more widely known for, or even synonymous with, obvious and egregious price gouging than the airport BP," Nessel said. "My office has received constant complaints about the pump prices at the airport BP gas station, and it's plainly apparent how customers are impacted by their unlawful pricing."

The BP under scrutiny is across the street from rental car return lots on the north end of the airport campus, between Interstate 94 and the Evans Terminal. The business is operated by M-Twelve Fuels LLC. The AG's office said it received more than 16 complaints about the station's pricing during 2025.

Investigators made in-person price checks in April 2026, the AG's office said. The lawsuit explained that on a day when the price was posted at $5.14 a gallon at the Romulus BP, the three nearest gas stations were each charging $3.79 to $3.89 a gallon.

The lawsuit further claimed that, on a consistent basis, the Romulus BP charged prices about 30% higher than competitors'.