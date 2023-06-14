Missing Michigan 3-year-old found in remote swamp by K9 officer

K9 Officer Loki and Trooper Adam Whited rescued a 3-year-old boy who was missing in a remote swap near his home in Roscommon Township. Roscommon County Sheriff's Office

(CBS DETROIT) - A toddler in Michigan was found in a remote swamp Monday by a K9 officer after he was reported missing.

Roscommon County deputies were dispatched to Woodland Dr. near Snowbowl Road in Roscommon Township on a missing child report.

When they arrived, the child had been missing for 20 minutes, and his mother said she and her neighbors had been looking but could not find the toddler.

The location is a primarily wooded swamp area, so deputies requested assistance from multiple K9 officers, Michigan State Police Drone and a Michigan State Police Aviation Unit.

After tracking for over 3 miles, MSP Trooper Adam Whited and K9 Officer Loki found the missing 3-year-old barefoot about a half mile from his home in a remote swamp. He was found alive and in good health.

According to the Roscommon County Sheriff's Office, the boy had made it through two small marshes and the woods.

Whited carried the toddler out of the woods piggyback style and he was checked by Houghton Lake EMS before being reunited with his mother.