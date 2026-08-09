Michigan sees slight uptick in 2025 traffic crashes, state data shows

There were 290,221 traffic crashes in Michigan in 2025, an increase of 0.5% compared to 2024, according to data released by state officials on Thursday.

The figures, compiled by the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center, also show that roadway deaths in the state dropped from 1,099 in 2024 to 1,065 last year, a 3% decrease.

Pedestrian and bicyclist deaths both trended upward last year. Pedestrian fatalities rose from 156 to 184, an 18% increase from 2024, while bicyclist deaths went from 29 to 35, up 21%.

Alicia Sledge, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, said the data shows that an effort to reduce roadway fatalities 30% by 2030 "has positively impacted traffic safety" in the state.

"Michigan made progress in several traffic safety areas in 2025, but increases elsewhere offset some of those gains," Sledge said in a written statement. "Since launching the SAFER by 2030 initiative in December 2025, we've seen renewed focus on safety and early signs that outreach tactics by SAFER partners are helping reduce roadway deaths."

The data also shows alcohol-involved fatalities on Michigan roadways decreased from 307 in 2024 to 264 last year.

According to state officials, the Criminal Justice Information Center collects, manages and shares data to "support public safety decisions across Michigan."