Michigan to receive at least $171 million in Meta social media settlement

Michigan will receive at least $171 million from the owner of Facebook and Instagram as part of a settlement that Meta Platforms has reached with 47 states, D.C. and three U.S. territories.

"It is my hope that this is a turning point for the entire social media industry to prioritize the safety and well-being of children over their bottom line," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

The financial settlement announced on Wednesday, part of up to $17.1 billion to be provided to the states, is in addition to features that Meta will implement as child- and teen-safety measures. The Michigan AG's announcement did not specify when the state's funds would be received or where that money would be directed.

The lawsuit, filed in 2023 by 29 states, alleged that the tech company used its social media platforms to "entice, engage and ultimately ensnare" young internet users. States accused Meta of deliberately designing its platforms to be addictive and of misleading users and the public about the risks.

The trial involving the 29 initial states began last week in a federal court in Oakland, California. The consent judgment settles the litigation for them and for the states that joined at a later date.

The new limits include age-verification measures, stronger parental-control settings, notifications paused during typical school hours, "nighttime blocks" restricting children's access from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m., and daily time limits for younger users.

The settlement also resolves the states' claims against Meta for sharing certain information about its users with third parties, such as Cambridge Analytica, in the lead-up to the 2016 election.

The above video originally aired on August 19, 2026.