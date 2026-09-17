Brothers acquitted in Whitmer kidnapping plot case sue Michigan, federal officials

Two brothers who were acquitted in the Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot case have filed a lawsuit against Attorney General Dana Nessel, Michigan State Police and FBI officials, alleging that they were framed and unlawfully detained, which impacted their business.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Michael Null, of Plainwell, and William Null, of Shelbyville, on Sept. 15 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan. It is seeking a jury trial and asks that the brothers be compensated for damages and attorney fees.

A jury acquitted the brothers and a third person, Eric Molitor, in September 2023 of providing support for a terrorist act and a weapon charge. The men were the last of the 14 men facing charges in state and federal court. Nine were originally convicted and five were cleared.

The lawsuit alleges that the Null brothers were deprived of their right to bear arms, had their Fourth Amendment rights violated, and suffered humiliation, lost wages and reputational harm.

The lawsuit claims that federal officials "knowingly and intentionally caused Plaintiffs to be arrested, detained, and prosecuted without probable cause by fabricating evidence and making materially false statements to federal prosecutors."

It also alleges that the accusations against the brothers were "drummed up" by an FBI agent, his paid confidential informant, and other agents and officers.

"The only terrorists in the courtroom were the government, pursuing a frame against the Plaintiffs," read the lawsuit. "AG Nessel's administration has lost the important cases, and failed to get justice for the people of Flint. Rather, she spent her time in office with an agenda."

CBS News Detroit reached out to Nessel's office and the FBI for comment and is awaiting a response.

The lawsuit comes after convictions for three of the men — Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar — were overturned in 2026. The men were accused of having secondary roles in the scheme and were not charged with having a direct role.

The key players, Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., were convicted of a kidnapping conspiracy in 2022 in a different court. They were accused of running a plot to kidnap Whitmer at her vacation ahea of the 2020 election in response to their frustration with COVID-19 restrictions