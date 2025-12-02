Michael Dell to donate $250 each to 25 million U.S. children for "Trump accounts"

Michael and Susan Dell on Tuesday said they will donate $250 in so-called "Trump accounts" to 25 million American children, a $6.25 billion investment that the Dells said is designed to jumpstart the kids' futures.

The money will be given to most children ages 10 and younger who were born before the qualifying date of the Trump accounts, which were created earlier this year through the Republicans' tax and spending bill. Those accounts are designed to provide $1,000 to babies born during President Trump's second term in office.

"Children older than 10 may benefit, too, if funds remain available after initial sign-ups. It is an incredibly practical and direct step to help families begin saving today," the Dells said in their statement.

Dell, who is ranked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as the world's 11th richest person with net worth of $148 billion, said he and his wife were inspired by the Invest America program, which is the formal name of the Trump accounts. The Dells said they are encouraging others to join in by contributing funds to the accounts, ranging from other philanthropists and businesses to childrens' families and friends.

"What inspired us most was the chance to expand this opportunity to even more children," the Dells said.

What are "Trump accounts"?

Every child born in the U.S. between Jan. 1, 2025, and Jan. 1, 2029, with a Social Security number, and whose parents have Social Security numbers, would be automatically enrolled in the program, according to Invest America.

Sign-ups are slated to begin on July 4, 2026, with parents and caregivers needed to activate the accounts. The Department of Treasury will seed the accounts with $1,000 per child, while parents, friends and others can also contribute up to $5,000 per year.

The accounts are locked until the child turns 18, at which point the funds may be used for qualified expenses, which include:

Education, such as college tuition or professional training

Homeownership via a down payment on a first home

Entrepreneurship, or the funds to start a business

When children turn 18, they may also opt to keep the money in the account and continue to invest.

How will the Dells' contributions work?

The $250 contributions will also be made through Invest America accounts, according to a fact sheet about the Dells' plan.

The $250 will be contributed to accounts for kids under 10 years old but who were born before 2025, and therefore don't qualify for the original Trump accounts, the Dells said. Children who are eligible for the $1,000 under the original Invest America plan don't qualify for the Dells' $250 investment.

"Priority goes to younger children if demand exceeds available funds," they noted. "Any remaining funds may open eligibility for older children."

The accounts will have the same guidelines as the $1,000 accounts, with the investments locked until the children turn 18 years old, at which point they can use the money for qualified expenses like education or buying a home.

When the children turn 18, the accounts automatically convert to a traditional IRA, which means unused funds can continue to grow.