Metro Detroit school districts finding ways to attract bus drivers amid nationwide shortage

As kids head back to the bus stop, school districts across Metro Detroit are working to make sure they have enough bus drivers for each route.

"The bus driver is the first person your child sees in the morning," said Brian Leporte, Utica Community Schools director of Safety Management Services.

Leporte says school bus drivers set the tone for learning in the classroom every day. Although he says they have enough drivers for bus routes this upcoming school year, they would like to have more on staff during the winter season.

This district, he says, has been able to combat the nationwide shortage for two years straight, while also pinpointing where the drivers are going, all stemming from COVID.

"They can do things out of their home, Amazon has popped up, you've got different opportunities for people to drive without certifications to drive a bus," said Leporte.

Utica Community Schools isn't the only district facing a shortage.

Monroe Public Schools is advertising signing bonuses, while others, like the Novi Community School District, raised their hourly wage from $21-$23 to $23-$26 an hour. Utica Community Schools have found ways around the shortage by changing school bell times and adding extra bus routes.

If you have a certified driver's license or a heart for kids, they welcome you to hop aboard.

Bus driver Kathryn Knowlton has been driving for six years. She says the opportunity worked best with her family, with nights and holidays off, all while receiving full benefits and a decent starting salary.

But what she has enjoyed most is the little minds that catch a ride on her route Monday through Friday.

"It's just so fulfilling. There is nothing more rewarding than making a difference in a child's day or teachers and knowing you contributed to their life and their growth," said Knowlton.

On Sept. 26, anyone interested can learn more about driving a bus for Utica Community Schools or even try driving one with an instructor.

For more information, visit Utica Community Schools' website.