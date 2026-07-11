Metro Detroit nonprofit changing lives for people with developmental disabilities

A Metro Detroit nonprofit is helping teens and adults with disabilities get valuable job training and socialization that will change their lives.

Tucked away on 12 acres of land in Northville, where alpacas roam, chickens lay eggs, and bees buzz around an apiary, is the Living Learning Enrichment Center.

It's where Keya Mirani works as a member of the support staff.

"The people here are so welcoming, so kind. There really is a number of programs to choose from and be part of," Mirani said.

The nonprofit is on a mission to help individuals with disabilities like Mirani, who has autism.

"We have cooking classes and summer camps, and like all day today, it's gamer clubs and chemical clubs and girl talk and parent support groups. We have a lot going on," Rachelle Vartanian, president and founder of Living Learning Enrichment Center, said.

Before she was an employee, Mirani was a member.

Three years ago, she was living in India, where she struggled to find work.

"I don't speak the language there, and I didn't really know anybody," Mirani said.

The Living Learning Enrichment Center gave her the skills needed to find a job and live independently.

"I learned that I am capable of finding work and being successful in the community. I have found a lot of friends here," Mirani said.

A group of members watches a movie and socializes at the center.

"Some things we are able to get funding from the state, so it doesn't cost any money. Some things are out of pocket, but it's very reasonable, about 30 an hour. We take health insurance for our clinical programs, so it depends on what you're doing," Vartanian said.

During the week, you can visit the farm stand where members have gathered fresh flowers into beautiful bouquets, rich, sweet honey and eggs for sale.

"We've gotten over 300 jobs, paying jobs for people that are more independent. We work with people that have degrees; there's an 85% employment rate," Vartanian said.

Mirani is one of many success stories.

Now she's paying it forward to the place and people that nurtured her growth and education.

"I like being able to be part of the community and being able to give back to the people that help me so much," Mirani said.