Metro Detroit physician's assistant faces charges in child pornography case

A Grosse Ile, Michigan, man is facing charges in a child pornography case, and investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward.

According to the U.S. Attorney General's Office, 38-year-old Michael Wendt was arrested on Tuesday. Wendt was charged with receipt and interstate transport of child pornography, according to the FBI.

Federal prosecutors allege that Wendt uploaded child sexually abusive material to his Google Drive account in June 2026.

Investigators executed a search warrant, seizing Wendt's cell phone and several explicit images involving children. Investigators say they also found open websites on Wendt's phone depicting child sexually abusive material.

"The FBI is aware that Wendt worked as a physician's assistant at urgent care offices in the Detroit area. Currently, the FBI has no information suggesting that any patients were victimized," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The FBI says it has established a website seeking information from the public. Victims' identities will remain confidential, and the FBI may contact people based on the responses provided.