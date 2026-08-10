Metro Detroit man accused of indecent exposure at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi

A Clarkston, Michigan, man is facing charges for alleged indecent exposure over the weekend at the Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi.

Court records show that 25-year-old Dylan Scotten is charged with one count of aggravated indecent exposure and two counts of indecent exposure by sexually delinquent person. Scotten was arraigned on Sunday and received a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

Novi police say at about 8 p.m. on Aug. 8, witnesses reported seeing Scotten allegedly masturbating inside the mall in a general common area on the lower level. Police say that when confronted by mall security, Scotten took off.

Novi police located and arrested Scotten in the parking lot.

Scotten is due back in court on Aug. 19 for a probable cause conference.